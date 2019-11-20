Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday inaugurated a free medical camp for journalists and their families at Karachi Press Club.

The governor also visited the stalls for HIV, BMD, RBS, OPD, Eye, Dental and Physiotherapy at free medical camp.

Earlier, the Press Club President Imtiaz Faran and other journalists, including members of the governing body, welcomed the governor.

Imtiaz Faran, President of Karachi Press Club informed Governor Sindh Imran Ismail about the issues of journalists and urged him to play his role in resolving the matter of land allotted by the Sindh government in Hawks Bay.

The governor was also requested by Karachi Press Club Secretary Armaan Sabir and other governing body members to include senior journalists and members of the Karachi Press Club in the new Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Later addressing on the occasion, Imran Ismail said he would talk to Prime Minister about the Grand Prize for Karachi Press Club. In this regard he will give good news to the members of the club soon.

“The Press Club is like my home and I started my politics here,” he said.

The current president and the governing body had played a key role in improving the club. “I want to make it the best club in the city where journalists have every facility,” he said.

The governor assured that he would soon bring the issues of land allotted to journalists to the notice of the concerned institution and the chief minister.

Responding to a question about separation from the allies, the governor rejected the impression that our allies were with us.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif going abroad for treatment, the governor said, “We are respecting the judiciary’s decisions and ensuring its implementation.” He said he was saddened that Nawaz Sharif was going abroad for treatment and expressed the hope that Nawaz would return soon because he has to be accountable to the nation.

On the question about the NRO, the governor said that the present government had not given any NRO to anyone.

Responding to a question about the sit-in, the governor said that the JUI-F sit-in had reached its final stage with the last hiccups. To another question about the mines and minerals in Tharparkar, he said that there was a large amount of mineral reserves in Thar for which the government of Sindh should take practical steps. International investors looking to invest in this sector, the Sindh government should play its role in providing the investors with better facilities.

When asked about other issues, including dog bites cases and other incidents in the province, the Governor said that the increase in the incidence of dog bites was alarming, the Sindh Government along with the relevant NGOs should play its due role in this regard. I hope that they will take this responsibility and do something.

Ismail visits Frere Hall

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday visited the historic building of Frere Hall and reviewed various parts of the historic building.

Imran Ismail on the occasion also praised the Guardian Board and said that it was good to have the experts from the country included in the board who belonged to Karachi.

The governor said that unfortunately, such a board of experts was facing issues. “I assure full support from the Governor House and I would request Sindh Chief Minister and Heritage Authority to resolve the issues being faced by the board”.

He said that it was a matter of concern that antique items were stolen in the past which was a criminal act and involved people should be punished. He said he would write a letter to the Chief Minister for the purpose.

The governor said that the painting of Sadequain present in the building which remained incomplete due to his demise was a rare asset and should be preserved.

Earlier, Chairman of the Frere Hall Gaurdian Board, Shahid Feroz, gave a detailed briefing to the Governor, saying that the historic building was completed in 1865, with the government and the municipal corporation as well as the public however the major chunk of its cost was incurred by the municipality.

Chairman said that antique material was stolen from this historic building. There was a bandstand in this historic building named after Queen Victoria and King Edward’s which was still there. Steps were being taken to restore this historical place to its original condition.

He added that to highlight the importance of this building, we plan to illuminate this building like other historic buildings around the world from December 25 so that its beauty could inspire people at night.

They said that we intend to reconstruct a library of the historic building for which funding was needed.

On the occasion, Patron-in-Chief of the Frere Hall Guardian Board and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and Board members Yawar Jilani, Shahid Abdullah, Jamil Yousuf, Durray Qazi, Pervez Saeed and Ghazi Salahuddin were also present.