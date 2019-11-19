Share:

Rawalpindi-The provincial police chief made reshuffle in the Punjab Police’s senior officers in the region.

As many as three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) were transferred and assigned to new jobs, informed sources on Tuesday.

A notification has also been issued in this regard, they said.

According to sources, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has transferred Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)/Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saddar Attock Fiaz Ul Haq Naheem and posted him as the new DSP Organised Crime Gujrat against a vacant post.

Similarly, DSP Headquarters (HQs) Rawalpindi Raja Taifoor has been transferred and ordered to report to Central Police Office (CPO), Lahore, they said.

They added the IGP Punjab also transferred DSP Muhammad Anwar and posted him as DSP HQs Rawalpindi.

All the police officers have been directed by the provincial police chief to join their new assignments/report to the department concerned for further orders, sources said.