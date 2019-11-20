Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza met with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM office on Tuesday.

The sources on condition of anonymity have confirmed to The Nation that Dr Mirza informed PM Imran Khan about her reservations and showed concerns over the PM Task Force recommendations regarding privatisation of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). The sources further revealed that Dr Mirza said the PSB’s privatisation is not the solution as majority of PSB employees are very dedicated and professional. She further briefed the PM that report of the task force is not based on exact ground realities.

The sources further said that Dr Mirza presented the PSB employees’ case quiet well and she was looking highly confident that the PM will take into account her suggestions and decision of the PSB future will be made soon, which will be in the benefit of the PSB employees, sports and athletes in particular.

The sources said Dr Mirza also briefed the PM on Sindh issues and the meeting was held in a cordial environment. The sources added that Dr Mirza managed to convince the PM and a positive decision on the PSB future is expected soon. The SAF Games and sports policy future was also discussed during the meeting, while decision on the PSB is most likely acceptable to all the parties, the sources concluded.