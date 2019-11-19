Share:

Rawalpindi-A journalist was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle with signs that showed he had been tortured, police said on Tuesday.

The vehicle with covered glasses around was parked in parking lot of Holy Family Hospital and bad smell emitting from vehicle alerted the guards and management of HFH who informed the police. The deceased journalist has been identified as Shafat Sheikh, whose dead body was moved for post-mortem, police added. According to police, the dead body of a man was found dumped in the back seat of car parked in parking lot of HFH. They said there were torture signs on the body of the man. “The dead body seemed three days old,” police informed, adding that the investigators under the supervision of SHO PS New Town Navid rushed to the scene and took the dead body into custody and shifted it for post-mortem.

A senior police officer confirmed the brutal murder of journalist, saying police have registered a case against unknown killers and began investigation. Besides grilling guards of HFH, the record of CCTV cameras have also been obtained for getting clue about the killers who drove car having dead body of journalist to the parking lot. He said the reason behind the murder was yet to be known.