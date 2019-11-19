Karachi-Actor & singer Junaid Khan , attended celebrations of the childhood cancer survivors day organised by the Indus Hospital.

READ MORE: Panama Papers murder: Maltese businessman arrested

The event was an ode to those patients and families who have survived the grueling battle against childhood cancer, and these real-life heroes, share snippets of their journey for the first time in public at this even.

Extremely touched by the stories, Khan said, “Today I realised what it really means to fight for your life!! Was at a loss of words when i was hearing stories of our real-life heroes, the cancer survivors, as they shared their inspirational stories of how they fought such a tough battle.”

“Felt honoured to be invited to the event as I thank the lord for all the blessings, he has bestowed upon us.” Khan further added.

Along with Junaid Khan , the event was also attended by cricketer ShahidAfridi, who was there with his daughters & actors Zahid Ahmed &NaveedRaza.