ISLAMABAD - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has nominated Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan as the neutral venue to host the upcoming Davis Cup between Pakistan and India, a senior Pakistan Tennis Federation official said on Monday. “We’ve received a late night message from the ITF that its Independent Tribunal has endorsed the decision taken by the Davis Cup Committee to shift the tie to a neutral venue,” Khawar Hayat, senior vice president of PTF told APP. Pakistan was earlier scheduled to host India in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie on September 14-15 at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, where matches against Uzbekistan, Korea and Thailand took place in 2017 and 2018. But on All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) request the ITF rescheduled it for November 29-30. On November, 4 the Davis Cup Committee announced to shift the tie to a neutral venue, citing safety and security of players and officials as the reason. The PTF had filed an appeal with the ITF, asking it to review the decision. It argued that if Indian pilgrims could visit Pakistan then why could there players not come for the tie. Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq on Monday had announced to pull out of the event as a protest, saying that he would not participate in it if takes place outside Pakistan.