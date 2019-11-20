Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) for a transformation program that will extend over two years. The essence of this project is to empower farmers through digital-agri transformation program that will extend over two years. The project is being undertaken to empower farmers through digital agri-finance solutions and expand outreach to new rural microfinance customers in Pakistan. The project will comprise a segmentation approach which will drive the Bank’s market strategy by delivering relevant product concepts.