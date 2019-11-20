Share:

LAHORE - The Kinnaird College organised an exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery on Tuesday Kinnaird College Principal Dr Rukhsana and Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan inaugurated the exhibition. A good number of art lovers were present at the exhibition featuring 50 artworks of Kinnaird students depicting individual, society and human values. A good number of students and art enthusiasts came to see the show, people appreciated the works of students. Dr Rukhsana David said: “Our artists have immense potential. They are playing an important role in projecting country with their content and dedication.” She lauded Ather for promoting art and culture, “Alhamra is playing an important role in building capacity of the youth. Alhamra is truly providing education and training to the students according to contemporary needs.” Ather said Alhamra is the main platform for the promotion of art, and presenting artworks to the public increased confidence in students.

He praised the students: “We welcome positive aspects of the new dimensions of painting.