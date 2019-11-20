Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday claimed to have arrested former managing director of the Lahore Waste Management Company on allegations of corruption. A Lahore NAB spokesman alleged that Muhammad Waseem Ajmal had embezzled one billion rupees in the LWMC project. According to NAB, the funds were misappropriated when a contract of consultancy services was given to Lahore Waste Management Company by Rawalpindi district government in 2012. The spokesman says that Waseem Ajmal intentionally concealed the facts about the initial cost estimate regarding project’s labor cost which was already included in the initial cost estimates. The act on part of accused Waseem Ajmal had caused a loss of Rs1.27 billion to government exchequer. The accused was also found involved in illegal payments of $96,000 in the name of fake exemptions. The accused would be produced before the Accountability Court by Lahore NAB for physical remand on Wednesday. Further investigation was underway.