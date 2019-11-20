Share:

ISLAMABAD - General Yasar Güler, Commander Turkish Armed Forces, on Tuesday called on Officiating Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani, at the Naval Headquarters here.

Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the General was received by Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour, according to a press release. The dignitary laid floral wreaths at the Shuhada’s Monument and was also introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, issues of regional security and stability and professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

Vice Admiral Fayyaz Gilani highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region in the form of Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

The Turkish Commander appreciated Pakistan Navy’s initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing cooperation in various domains of military collaboration.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani also updated the dignitary about Indian atrocities being perpetrated in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the plight of Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s continued support for the just and rightful struggle.

He also thanked the dignitary for the support extended by Turkey on this humanitarian issue. The recent visit of the Commander Turkish Armed Forces will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and the defence forces in particular, the press release concluded.

Later, the visiting General called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest during the meeting, according to a press release issued by the PAF officials. General Yasar Guler appreciated what he termed sound professionalism of PAF personnel. He also expressed his desire to learn from each others’ experiences. The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing cooperation between the two countries.