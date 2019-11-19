Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is organising a five-day Allama Iqbal Birthday Celebrations from Wednesday (today) for the promotion of National Poet of Pakistan and his vision.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training & National History and Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mahmood will be the Chief Guest of the inaugural Ceremony. Statement issued said that the inaugural ceremony will be held in the Faiz Ahmad Faiz Auditorium (Main Hall) of PAL. The presidium of the inaugural ceremony comprises Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik (Islamabad), Munib Iqbal (Lahore), Aslam Kamal (Punjab), Yusuf Shahin (Sindh), Yusuf Gichki (Balochistan) and Prof. Gohar Naveed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

These celebrations will continue for five days from 10am to 6pm. The renowned writers of Pakistani languages of Islamabad/ Rawalpindi and adjacent areas will also participate in these celebrations.

The literary organisations of Islamabad/Rawalpindi are also collaborating in these celebrations.

The main aim of “five-day Allama Iqbal Birthday Celebrations” is to pay tribute to the National Poet of Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and convey his message to everyone.