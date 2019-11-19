Share:

Almost a week after Maulana Fazlur-Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) packed up its bags and left the capital threatening a nationwide protest that will bring Imran Khan’s government to its knees - we are yet to see what that protest will look like.

If the Maulana’s threat was to carry any weight the protest would have spread to all major urban centers and caused equal, if not greater, disruption at those sites. If agitation and disruption in Islamabad, the seat of the federal government, could not force the government to budge, it is difficult to see how anything less could have managed to pressurize the government to succumb to the protestors demands. This called for a logistical exercise even greater than the 13 day dharna in Islamabad was; far from the JUI-F’s stronghold in KPK how could the relatively small party manage to stage and support simultaneous protests all over the country?

The answer is not obvious to the observers, neither does it seem to be to the JUI-F itself.

The party as kept a low profile since it left the capital, with Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself emerging at a sit-in at Bannu on Tuesday to repeat many of the allegations he laid at the government’s doorstep while in Islamabad. While he full of his usual vim and verve while addressing the participants of the sit-in, he was oddly silent about what the future of his protest held. Not even vague indications were given; it seemed that for the Maulana the current sit-in in Bannu was enough of a protest.

More proactive have been the local leaders of JUIF; a few hundred workers staged a sit-in on the Grand Trunk Road for nearly five hours, blocking traffic on both sides of the roads. But they were not sanctioned by any senior leader, and soon left of their own accord.

The steam behind the JUI-F dharna is dissipating fast, and Plan B is nowhere in sight.