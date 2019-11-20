Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Tuesday.

Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting, a statement issued by the PM Media Office said.

It may be mentioned here that Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood recently visited Afghanistan to discuss a range of issues. The high-level Pakistani delegation had travelled to Kabul on November 11 to discuss efforts to normalise relations between Islamabad and Kabul.