ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday telephoned Gotabaya Rajapaksa to felicitate him on his election as the 7th President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. The prime minister said that the election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in the leadership and vision of President Rajapaksa.

He hoped that the country and its people would achieve greater success and prosperity under President Rajapaksa’s stewardship.

The excellent Pakistan-SriLanka relations were also discussed during the telephonic conversation.

The two leaders reciprocated each other’s desire to further fortify bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

The prime minister extended a cordial invitation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

President Rajapaksa accepted the invitation.