US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly plans to leave his post as the top American diplomat to run for a US Senate seat, representing the state of Kansas, next year.

Pompeo is considering keeping his post as head of the US Department of State at least until early spring 2020, Time broke the news late on Tuesday, citing three high-profile sources in the GOP familiar with the official's plans.

Among the reasons behind a possible Pompeo resignation could be the ongoing impeachment probe against US President Donald Trump that is thought to be a risk for the secretary's political image, while straining his personal relationship with the US president as well, Time said.

According to Republican sources cited by the media outlet, Pompeo’s resignation will be decided by his ability to navigate the smoothest possible exit from the Trump administration. There is no indication, however, that he has discussed his plans with Trump.

Pompeo's aides reportedly have denied his plans to resign.

“Secretary Pompeo is only focused on executing President Trump’s foreign policy goals and completing the mission for the American people at the State Department. Anyone who says otherwise is just wrong”, a source close to Pompeo said, cited by Time.

A whistleblower alleged that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 25 July phone call to investigate allegations of corrupt activities by former US Vice President Joe Biden - one of many Trump rivals in the 2020 election - and his son Hunter Biden, in exchange for providing previously-allocated cash for US military aid.

Trump declassified what is claimed by the White House to be the full transcript of his conversation with Zelensky, saying there was no quid pro quo, and characterizing the impeachment inquiry - launched by the US House in September - as a political witch hunt by Democrats who seek to reverse the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

House Democrats have subpoenaed former and incumbent State Department officials in the impeachment inquiry against Trump. According to Time, citing sources, Trump is blaming Pompeo for failing to defend him and rein in State Department officials who have made allegations to Democratic investigators about Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

According to Time, rumors of a possible Pompeo Senate campaign have been circulating for months.