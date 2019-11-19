Share:

Medal of India and Pakistan which we know the name of Kashmir but due to both countries Kashmir’s are facing to many problems. If this will be continue than Kashmir will be out of the world and may it will be finish because no one is paying attention towards Kashmir’s and day by day they are being killed by India and Pakistan.

When I listen that women and children are missing from Kashmir than who is responsible for this India or Pakistan. Furthermore, woman’s are also being raped by both countries people and neither of them is saying anything. Such issues must be finished since they are also humans and they want freedom with fighting of everyday.

If they want to be alone than they must be let to be alone and whatever Kashmir’s decide no one should say anything. It is requested to the governments of both states that they must be given Independence.

ZUBIS TARIQ,

Kech.