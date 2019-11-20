Share:

SIALKOT-Hundreds of girl students and common public staged a demonstration against the Sambrial tehsil administration for its prolonged failure to remove the stagnant sewerage around the Govt Girls Primary School Dhillum Ballagun.

The students said that it had become a very hard task for them to reach the school after passing through this knee-deep sewerage. They said that several students often fell in the dirty water while passing through it to reach school or going back home.

Local people said that the sewerage system of village Dhillum Ballagun had been lying choked for the last two months due to which all the village streets were lying filled with knee-deep dirty water, especially the school surroundings. They said that the people were also suffering great ordeal while going to mosques after passing through dirty water.

Ansar Mehmood Butt, Jabbar Butt, Khawar Dhillun, Yasir Dhillun Advocate and Ghulam Rasul added that the situation was creating great inconvenience for the girl students. They said that the situation was the outcome of the dissolution of the local bodies, due to which the Sambrial tehsil administration was seemed to be reluctant to draining out sewage. They chanted slogans against district administration.

The school management said that they had repeatedly brought the situation into the notice of district administration but to no avail.

They have expressed grave concern over this critical situation, and urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatta to take serious notice of the situation and ensure early removal of dirty water.

TWO HELD

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two accused Mansur Ali and Muhammad Kashif , residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, for trying to go Poland via Doha-Qatar on fake visa documents during a special checking at Sialkot international airport here.

Senior FIA officials added that both accused were trying to travel to Poland on fake visa documents. FIA has sent accused behind the bars and further investigations were underway, in this regard.

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau rescued six children, indulged in begging, duing an operation conducted in various parts of the Sialkot city here today.

Concerned officials said that these children would be produced in local Child Protection Court.