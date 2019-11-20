Share:

LAHORE - City police on Tuesday registered a criminal case against hundreds of employees of the Punjab Lands Record Authority for blocking Mall Road and chanting anti-government slogans. All leaders of the Punjab Union of Land Record Centers were also named in the FIR registered with Civil Lines police station on the complaint of a police sub-inspector. The FIR was filed under different sections of the law including 290, 291 of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960.