Share:

Halle Berry injured on set

LOS ANGELES - Halle Berry has been ‘’slightly injured’’ making her new movie ‘Bruised’. Filming of the mixed martial arts film has been postponed for a few days after the 53-year-old actress was hurt during the filming of a fight scene at Mack’s Elite Heat Boxing Gym in Newark, New jersey. Executive producer Brian Pitt declined to give details on Halle’s injury but stressed it was ‘’nothing serious’’ and said: ‘’Halle got slightly injured in the fight. She’s tired. She needed a break.’’ Filming was due to take place at the gym until Friday this week but the scenes will now be shot ‘’another time’’. Brian added to NJ Advance Media: ‘’Occasionally what’s going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit. ‘’We are in the process of just moving things around for actor availability.’’ The Oscar-winning star’s injury isn’t the only one that can cause issues with the filming schedule as real-life MMA fighters also appear in the movie. Brian admitted: ‘’We have fighters coming in from around the country, and they get injured in other bouts.’’

Bella Hadid reaches out to Selena Gomez

LOS ANGELES - Bella Hadid reached out to Selena Gomez after she deleted the post she commented on. The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker wrote ‘’stunning’’ on one of the 23-year-old model’s pictures on Instagram at the end of last week, but Bella later deleted it and fans began to speculate that she did out of spite after they fell out two years ago over their ex The Weeknd. However, a source has told TMZ.com that Bella contacted the 27-year-old singer over the weekend to make peace with her and tell her that she didn’t delete the post because of her comment and did it because she simply didn’t like the photograph in the end. Fans began to wonder whether there was still some negative energy between Selena and Bella when the ‘Sober’ hitmaker followed her on Instagram earlier this month and the Victoria’s Secret star failed to reciprocate the gesture. The pair fell out back in 2017 when Selena jumped into a relationship with the ‘Starboy’ hitmaker - just three months after he split from Bella - and they temporarily moved in together in New York in September before ending things a month later. Six months later, The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - had rekindled things with Bella, who he first dated in 2015, before splitting again in 2019.