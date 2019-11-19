Share:

ISLAMABAD-Meeting of Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulation (NHS&R) on Tuesday expressed concern on the absence of relevant authorities and ended on a note of protest.

The committee was suspended due to absence of Minster of Health, Secretary Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation and DG Health.

Members of the committee asserted that this meeting cannot be convened unless the ministry is serious about resolving the issue of the masses. They said that this is a breach of privilege of parliament and only through parliamentary committee’s recommendations, things can progress.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Honourable Chairman Senate in the presence of Leader of the House, Senator Shibli Faraz as in Committee’s view.

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Leader of the House, Senator Shibli Faraz took serious notice of this issue.

Chairman Senate assured the members that strict action will be taken against the Minister of Health, Secretary Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation and DG Health.

Chairman Senate further added that the government must ensure the presence of relevant ministers and officers in the committee meetings of the senate and other parliamentary affairs.

Chaired by Senator Khushbakht Shujat, the meeting was attended by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, Senator Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Dr. Asad Ashraf, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and senior officers from Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations along with all concerned.