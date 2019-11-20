Share:

LAHORE - The Annual Cancer Care Hospital Charity Polo Cup 2019 was inaugurated on Tuesday by Managing Director Treet Corporation Syed Shahid Ali, who is also International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative in Pakistan. Other notables present at the opening ceremony were Cancer Care Hospital Organizing Director Dr Shaharyar, Lahore Polo & Country Club President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, polo players and their families and a great number of polo enthusiasts. LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab thanked the sponsors for sponsoring the event and hoped that they will continue to support this game of kings and knights. On the opening day, the inaugural match of the event was played between Barry’s and Zacky Farms, where the former outlasted the latter by 9-4½. From the winning side, Ernesto Eortz fired in fabulous five goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt contributed with a hat-trick and Agha Musa one goal.

From the losing side, which had two and a half goal handicap advantage, Hamza Mawaz Khan struck both the goals. Barry’s started the match in great style as they slammed in three back-to-back goals to take a healthy 3-0 lead in the first chukker. The second chukker though was evenly poised as both the sides converted one goal each yet Barry’s were enjoying 4-1 lead. Barry’s once again showed the dominance and hammered another hat-trick of goals to strengthen their lead to 7-1.

In the fourth and last chukker, Zacky Farms succeeded in converting one more to make it 7-2 while Barry’s banged in a brace to finish the match having 9-2 lead. With two and a half goal handicap advantage for Zacky Farms, Barry’s won the match by 9-4½.