Islamabad - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar has said that the Shale gas exploration in country will start next month.

Addressing Annual Technical Symposium and Exhibition, Nadeem Baber said that the existing technology being utilised in the country’s refineries is obsolete and such refineries need to be closed down entirely or phased out. Annual Technical Symposium and Exhibition organized by Society of Petroleum Engineers, 2019 held here.

More than 30 oil and gas companies participated in exhibition and displayed their work for projection.He said that Shale gas exploration activities by OGDCL would also commence by next month and the.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar further said that the separation of distribution and transmission of bother the state run gas utilities of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC) would be completed in two years.

Baber said that Pakistan is taking tangible steps towards implementing key infrastructural reforms in the country's Oil and Gas sector.

Nadeem Babar highlighted salient aspects of Pakistan's Energy mix stressing the need to undertake up gradation of all of the countries refineries. He said that existing technology being utilized in the country’s refineries is obsolete rendering the current refining methods outdated.

They may even be closed down entirely or phased out. The Government is working towards setting up two new refineries and ensuring up gradation of existing ones.

Nadeem Babar highlighted some positive trends that the country’s energy market will witness in the foreseeable future including awarding of around 35-40 Oil,Gas Exploration and Production blocks. Moreover, since local production of Gas is dwindling by 5%-7% annually, the Government would continue to import LNG to cater to local demand.

He encouraged the private sector to join hands with the Government to further the agenda of energy security and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile talking to Mr Rolf Holmboe, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Nadeem Baber said that it is the objective of the present Government to ensure tangible results are witnessed in Pakistan's renewable energy production in the next 20 years.Rolf Holmboe, Ambassador of Denmark called on Nadeem Babar here. The Ambassador lauded the Government's resolve to focus on renewable energy and making good progress on achieving results in that area.

Rolf Holmboe offered Denmark's unstinted support and cooperation to Pakistan in partnering for successful execution of renewable energy projects with a focus on hybrid solar and wind power plants in Pakistan.

He also shared proposals for provision of mini/micro power plant technologies. Denmark is a world leader is renewable energy and is eyeing the Pakistani market with active interest.