KARACHI - Another private members’ day in the Sindh Assembly was consumed without any agenda being done as the treasury and main opposition party—Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf accused each other of abusing and uttering “inappropriate” remarks against each other during the latter’s protest on dog bite cases in the last sitting.

Soon after Dua, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani expressed his displeasure over ‘sad’ incident occurred on Monday. “It was very sad what happened yesterday as some members carried out hullabaloo in the house and filmed the same. Those clips were later sent to TV channels as well. You are not supposed to make footages in the house as you all are here for lawmaking,” said Speaker Durrani.

He also warned those members who ‘breach’ sanctity of the Assembly of using his authority against them. “You have every right to protest but hullabaloo is not on. I don’t want to impose ban on mobile phones inside the house but I would have to do so, if some members continue filming and sending outside, he added.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla demanded of the Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvu to tender apology on behalf of PTI for what he called abusing treasury members. “Yesterday, some members hurled those remarks which even cannot be repeated here. Every member of this is honourable, we could move privilege motion agianst the PTI members for abusing our members including women,” Chawla said.

On Chawla’s demand of apology, Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi asked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Ali Shah to apologies the people of the province as around 180,000 people were bitten and injured by stray dogs’. Naqvi’s remarks didn’t please the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs who asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to apologies to the entire nation for ‘destroying’ the country.

During the proceedings, PPP and PTI members kept chanting “Go Niazi Go and Go Zardari Go Zardari respectively. Visibly fed up of the issue, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan members left the house and did not return. Later, the Speaker adjourned the house till Friday at 2:30pm.

CLARIFICATION

Apropos a news item published titled “Uproar in Sindh Assembly over surge in dog-bite cases” in The Nation’s November 19, it is clarified that Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said that according to official figures, 186,569 people were bitten and mutilated by stray dogs in the first 10 months of 2019.