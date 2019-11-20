Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday continued with bullish rally as KSE-100 index closed at 38,564 points with positive change of 152.8 points (0.45%) compared to the closing at 38,411 the previous day. A total of 246,093,860 shares were traded compared to the trade of 268,794,550 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs11.67 billion compared to Rs12.66 billion during last trading day. Total 377 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 173 recorded gain and 178 sustained losses whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were KEL with a volume of 27,535,000 shares and price per share of Rs 4.36, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 25,028,500 and price per share of Rs11.06 and DSL with a volume of 22,268,000 and price per share of Rs5.45.