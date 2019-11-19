Share:

ISLAMABAD-Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) has declared the Federal Medical College (FMC) as its constituent institution, but still the university does not have its own campus, Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr. Tanwir Khaliq said on Tuesday.

In an interview with The Nation, the newly appointed VC of the only public sector medical university of the city said that the FMC has been notified as constituent medical college of the university and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will be its attached teaching hospital.

VC Professor Tanwir Khaliq said that the legal issue has been addressed and there is no confusion about the legal status of university, its constituent medical college and attached teaching hospital.

However, he said that the university despite its inception in 2014 does not have its own building, which has become a dire need for the development and research in the medical field.

He said that three sites in the city including land near National Institute of Health (NIH), PIMS and I-12 have been shortlisted, but nothing has been finalised yet.

The VC said that Capital Development Authority (CDA) has given positive consent for 22 acres land near NIH, which is a suitable place for the university building.

VC Professor Dr. Tanwir Khaliq said that SZABMU has three constituent institutions including FMC, nursing college and medical technology, while four attached private medical colleges.

He said that above 5,000 undergraduate and post graduate students are enrolled in the university, adding that it is also going to launch PhD programme in molecular biology, but still does not have its own building which is a serious issue.

He said that the university is also planning to initiate Masters in Health Profession (MHP) programme from next year, while launching of a School of Dentistry is also on cards after approval from Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

“Keeping so many important targets in view, SZABMU on priority basis is trying to get its land for construction of its own campus in next 2-5 years,” he said.

He said that SZABMU is also facing shortage of faculty and staff as it has only 15 permanent teachers which include three professors and 12 assistant professors. He said that total faculty strength including visiting faculty is 40 and 25 posts are still vacant.

He said that the university is meeting the shortage of faculty by inviting PIMS doctors.

“Infrastructure needs to be completed on emergency basis to fulfil the shortage of faculty, as only 15 teachers are for 600 postgraduate students.” he remarked.

The VC maintained that the university has set a target of introducing its first PhD in next three years, as in six years the institute has not produced a single PhD.

Professor Dr. Tanwir Khaliq also said that the SZABMU will establish Institute of Basic Medicine Sciences (IBMS), Institute of Clinical Sciences (ICS), and Department of Medical Education (DME) and Department of Dental Sciences (DDS) in future.

He stated that five posts will be advertised soon and will be filled next year. Regarding conducting of MDCAT test in federal capital, he said that dissolved PMDC had nominated SZAMU to conduct test at federal level as per its policy.

The VC declared that the university will consider implementation of the open merit system for admission for the students in federal capital, but it has to be approved by the act of parliament, as quota system was implemented through parliament. He said that so far since its inception, the SZABMU has awarded 211 postgraduate degrees and diplomas, while its affiliated institutions have awarded 1,080 undergraduate degrees.

He said that 400 students of the FMC have done their MBBS from the university.

“Though there is a long walk to meet international standards, but hopefully in next four years, the SZABMU will be ranked in top five medical universities at national level,” he asserted.