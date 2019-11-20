Share:

LAHORE - A young woman was stabbed to death by her brother in the name of honour in Manga Mandi police precincts on Tuesday. Her body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Sadia, who had contracted love-marriage some six months ago. Sadia was allegedly stabbed to death by her brother Azhar as they clashed at their home in Manga Mandi late Monday. The victim died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. The alleged killer managed to escape from the crime scene. The police registered a murder case and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.

MAN STABBED TO DEATH

A30-year-old man was found stabbed to death alongside Ring Road in Shafiqabad police area on early Tuesday. The body, not identified yet, was sent to the morgue for autopsy. A police investigator said the deceased was apparently a drug addict. He said the police registered a murder case against unidentified killers and launched the probe with no arrest made yet. Also, a 45-year-old man was shot dead by his opponents over old enmity in Baghbanpura on Tuesday. The deceased was identified by police as Jamil alias Billa Gujjar. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. A relative of the deceased told the police that Kashif along with his accomplices stopped Jamil on the Bund Road and opened straight fire on him. As a result, Jamil died on the spot while attackers fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident.