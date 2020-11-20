Share:

HYDERABAD - The district administration on Thursday sealed 15 shops, three hotels and a service station in different areas of district for not following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with regard to COVID-19. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab visited different market of Hyderabad and sealed 15 shops for violating government orders with regard to coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gadda Hussain Soomro along with Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo also visited different areas of taluka and sealed three hotels and one service station for violation of SOPs. All shopkeepers and hotel owners have been directed to ensure implementation of the SOPs suggested by the government and the health department failing which strict action would be taken against them.