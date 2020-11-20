Share:

ISLAMABAD - Coronavirus continues to take its toll on Pakistani nation with more and more persons getting infected from the virus.

Pakistan yesterday registered over 2,500 Covid-19 cases first time since July 13 this year as the country recorded another one-day highest tally.

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) reported 2547 fresh Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths during the past 24 hours. This is the first time the country recorded a tally of over 2,500 cases in a day since July. The new cases were recorded against a total of 36,899 tests conducted in a day. The tally for the confirmed cases has reached to 365,927, whereas the death toll has gone up to 7,248. The NCOC stated that of the 18 fatalities reported on November 18, four were reported in Sindh, 10 in Punjab, 2 in Islamabad and 1 each in Balochistan and AJK. As many as 886 people also recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the tally for recovered patients to 326,674.

According to the NCOC, Pakistan’s active cases stand at 32,005, of which 1,535 are in a critical condition. Punjab is in the lead with most number of active infections followed by Sindh. The NCOC said Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases surged to 158,559 infections followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now 158,559 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 112,284 in Punjab, 43,052 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 25,278 in Islamabad, 16,582 in Balochistan, 5,690 in Azad Kashmir and 4,482 in Gilgit-Baltistan. The country-wide death toll has reached to 7,248 fatalities out of which 2,764 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,519 in Punjab, 1,318 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 157 in Balochistan, 265 in Islamabad, 93 in Gilgit Baltistan and 132 in Azad Kashmir.