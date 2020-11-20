Share:

Kampala - Seven people died in violent protests that erupted in Kampala on Wednesday after Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine was arrested, police said.

Security forces clashed with supporters of the pop star-turned-opposition leader who is President Yoweri Museveni’s main opponent in presidential elections on January 14.

“So far the dead are seven, as from late last evening. Those injured are 45,” police spokesman Fred Enanga told AFP on Tuesday. The singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, remained in police custody on Thursday for allegedly violating coronavirus measures at his rallies.

Enanga said calm had returned to the capital “even after there were attempts by some gangs this morning to block roads by burning tyres and setting up barricades, which police stopped.”

The Red Cross said late Wednesday it had treated more than 30 people following “scuffles involving the police and the rioting masses”, including 11 people for gunshot wounds.