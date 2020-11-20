Share:

LAHORE - Agreements worth $14 million are expected between Pakistani & Chinese industrialists as a result of 448 matchmaking meetings that took place during the Pakistan Industrial Expo 2020 recently held in the provincial metropolis.

This was the fourth edition of the expo arranged by the Everest International playing the role of a bridge between Pakistani and Chinese entrepreneurs and attracting certain investment and technology from foreign countries especially China. During the three-day event, more than 2000 Pakistani businessmen participated.

Multiple chambers and associations brought their delegations to participate including Constructors Association of Pakistan, Sahiwal Chamber, Sargodha Chamber, Swabi Chamber, Hardware Merchants of Pakistan, Chakwal Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Peshawar Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The event was launched in an innovative model of “Online + Offline”. All exhibits were physically showed and all B2B meetings were held online via terminal equipment which was installed on every booth.

The organizer followed the SOP regulations all the time, set sanitization gate, sprayer, temperature testers and arranged alcohol wet tissues and sanitizer for every booth.

President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) S M Naveed inaugurated the event and appreciated Chinese businessmen working in Pakistan for putting up a superb show in which companies of both countries showcased their potentials.

While Yousaf Fa, CEO Everest International, said that they had started this exhibition in Pakistan to further strengthen the bilateral trade relations and helping the indigenous industries of both sides to grow further.