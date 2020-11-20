Share:

LAHORE - Young Ahmed Baig of PAF Skyview Golf Club and Arif Ali of PTV emerged as frontrunners at the end of the first day’s 18 holes competitive round in the four-round 47th Pakistan Open Golf Championship at Rawalpindi Club Golf Course on Thursday.

These two gifted golfers managed to edge past many established top ranked players including Shabbir Iqbal, Matloob Ahmed and M Munir. Ahmed Baig’s game has been a mixture of excellence and error oriented while his eagle on the 16th hole was the result of superb shot making and so were his birdies on holes 2, 6, 8, 12, 13 and 18 but then he had to encounter a dreaded double bogie on the 14th hole and bogies on holes 1, 5, 10 and 11, which made his score look just a little less sparkling.

As for Arif Ali, he reflected steadiness and total accuracy in hitting and hopes to continue his pursuit of top positions. Shabbir is placed just one stroke behind the two leaders and seeks to settle scores with his upfront rivals in the rounds to come. Matloob Ahmed (Garrison Lahore), M Rehman (Royal Palm), Sajjad Khan (Islamabad), Asad Khan (PAF) and M Shahzad (Garrison Lahore) are bunched together at a score of par 72 while Taimoor Khan (Peshawar), Zulfiqar Ali (DHA) and M Alam (PAF Skyview) were at gross 73. The tee off today (Friday) takes place at 6:30 am.