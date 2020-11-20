Share:

LAHORE - The 393th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Jamal began at his Astana Alia here on Thursday.

Director General Religious Affairs Auqaf Punjab inaugurated the urs celebrations while performing traditional chador-laying ceremony at the grave of famous Sufi saint of Subcontinent.

A large number of devotees were present on the occasion. The Auqaf Department Punjab had allocated special grant of Rs 133,000 for holding urs and lunger.

Police had made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion.