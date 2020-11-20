Share:

islamabad - Bobby Brown’s 28 year old son Bobby Brown Jr. has been found dead at his home in Los Angeles, five years after the death of his half-sister and eight years after his stepmother Whitney Houston drowned in a bath.

Police rushed to a ‘medical emergency’ at the home in Encino, California, at 1.50pm. LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee said they do not believe foul play was involved and additional details on the death were not immediately released. Bobby Jr. is the second child R&B singer Brown has lost after the death of his daughter with ex-wife Houston, Bobbi Kristina, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in 2015 at the age of 22. Three years before their daughter’s death, Houston had drowned in a bathtub after taking cocaine and Xanax. She and Brown had a tempestuous 15 year marriage that was plagued by drug abuse, violence and infidelity.

Bobby Jr. is one of Brown’s seven children, including the late Bobbi Kristina, Landon, 34, LaPrincia, 30, Cassius, 11, Bodhi, 5, and Hendrix, 4. LaPrincia is Bobby Jr.’s only full sibling, born to Brown and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Kim Ward. His brother Landon shared a photo of Bobby Jr. on Instagram, writing: ‘I love you forever King.’