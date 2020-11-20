Share:

PESHAWAR - In addition to the pervious instruction regarding implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the more instructions have been issued that would be implemented immediately.

According to the details, all school managements should ensure that school leaving time for each class is staggered to avoid large student gathering during school closing time.

Similarly, all school managements should ensure strict adherence of Covid-19 SOPs while transporting their students between their schools and homes. It was notified here by the Elementary & Secondary Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.