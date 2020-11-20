Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), in collaboration with the Finance Department, has decided to introduce online payment system for e-challan.

In view of the concerns of coronavirus and keeping in view the convenience and time saving of the citizens, the online e-challan e-payment set to be launched soon, said a spokesman for the PSCA here on Thursday. Citizens would no longer have to line up at banks as in case of e-challan, they would be able to pay through Punjab e-pay app online from their phones.

In this regard, online payment matters have been settled with the Finance Department which would be implemented soon.

The spokesperson said that citizens could make electronic payments through ATM machine, Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash, and online banking by using Punjab e-pay app.

The constraints of manual payment were being removed by taking advantage of modern technology. An electronic payment will also facilitate real-time information, the spokesman added.