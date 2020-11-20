Share:

Our leaders, especially those in power, need to realize that good governance can only be achieved through the effective and efficient running of the civil servants. Frequent transfers and mistrust of the public servants are often futile and counterproductive. The British ruled the sub-continent for almost two centuries mainly through efficient and effective bureaucracy. The civil servants in their times had the trust of the rulers and generally acted in a fair and just manner. I often think that the freedom to work in an honest and fair manner enabled the British to rule the sub-continent from thousands of miles away. Our leaders and civil servants need to carve out a path for good governance which truly serves people in an effective and just manner.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.