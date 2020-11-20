Share:

islamabad - ELAN produces a coveted luxury prêt-a-porter line which is highly anticipated every month for its exquisite aesthetics and design details.

The collections have been critically acclaimed highlighting the brand’s fashion forward vision. Let’s have a look on some of the beautiful articles from the upcoming wedding festive collection by Elan. Mawra Hocane dazzles in beautifully detailed classic pishwas, comprised of a bodice and sleeves featuring a delicate floral jaal and 12 richly embroidered and hand embellished panels. This dreamy ensemble is completed by an embroidered belt and a diaphanous organza dupatta with a wide scalloped border and an allover spray.