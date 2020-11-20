Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is going to sell 30 commercial plots next week through an open auction.

The plots include 11 plots of Mauve Area of the sectors G-13 and G-14 while rest 19 are class-III shopping centres of the same sectors. The two-day auction would be held next Wednesday and Thursday at Pakistan Sports Board in Islamabad.

While following the directions of the federal government regarding ease of doing business, the housing authority has also introduced some incentives for the investors that include speedy approvals of layout and building plans, payment in monthly instalments and 10 per cent discount on payment in single instalment.

In rest of the sectors in Islamabad, the mauve area is meant for the offices of the government and semi-government departments and their commercial use is not allowed under the master plan of Islamabad.

However, the housing authority got approval from the federal cabinet in this regard and earlier a ground plus 21 storey high rise apartment project was also launched under the Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing programme.

According to a press note issued by the FGEHA, the significance of the Mauve Area of G-13 and G-14 has increased due to the proposed ring road and the strip will become the new gateway of Islamabad after its completion.