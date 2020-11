Share:

LAHORE - Golden Star Cricket Club beat Ghalib Gymkhana Club by 6 wickets to reach the pre-quarterfinals of 36th Yaseen Akhtar Memorial Cricket Tournament. Brilliant all-round display of Ahmad Ashraf (Golden Star) was highlight of the match. Ghalib Gymkhana CC scored 146/9 in 18 overs which Golden Star Club chased losing 4 wickets in 18 overs.