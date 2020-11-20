Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here on Thursday presided over a high-level meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC).

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari, Chairman of the Employees’ Old-Age Benefit Institute (EOBI) Azhar Hameed, prominent industrialists and representative of industries attended the meeting. They discussed the revival of industries in the province and measures regarding the prevention of Covid-19. The Governor said that they were aware of the problems of industries and the ministry of Zulfiqar Bukhari would resolve the issues of business community about EOBI.

He said that increase in the collection of EOBI would benefit the poor. Zulfikar Bukhairi said that steps were taken to control the corruption in organizations and the same had been decrease enough as well the officers of EOBI had record collection.

He further said that the pension had been increased from Rs 4500 to Rs 8500 while EOBI had been put on the path to digitalization.