LAKKI MARWAT - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Minister Mohibullah Khan on Thursday linked the stable and strengthened economy with boosting the agriculture sector. The government was committed to focussing on the agriculture sector and resolve the problems faced by the farmer community, he said.

During a visit to the Agriculture Research Station in Naurang Town, he said the agriculture played a vital role in economic development and the goal of the economic growth could be achieved by boosting the agriculture sector. He was also accompanied by KP Transport Minster Shah Muhammad Khan, MPA Malik Pakhtoonyar Khan, Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and other officials.

Mohibullah Khan visited different portions of the Agriculture Research Station and appreciated the staffers for exhibiting outstanding performance.

He said the agriculture department with the help of other stakeholders successfully eliminated the menace of locust in Lakki Marwat and other southern districts.

He underlined the need for a close liaison between agriculture department’s experts and growers and said that farmers should be sensitised to act upon the advice of experts to increase their per acre yield.

Bannu Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi briefed him about the bazaar saying that the facility had been set up in a short span of time on the directives of provincial government.

The deputy commissioner said that the establishment of the bazaar under the direct supervision of Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai would enable the people to get essential commodities on subsidised rates.

The provincial minister also chaired a meeting at the office of Divisional Commissioner to discuss matters pertaining to ensure provision of maximum relief to the citizens. He said that the provincial government was taking all possible measures for provision of basic amenities of life to the people on their doorsteps.