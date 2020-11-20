Share:

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged France, Germany and Britain, the three European signatories to the Iranian 2015 nuclear deal, to implement their commitments to protecting Iran's nuclear rights enshrined under the pact.

France, Germany and Britain, also known as E3 with reference to the nuclear deal, are expected to stop their political "blame game" against Iran and fulfil their commitments pertaining to the multilateral accord, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The remarks were made in reaction to a recent E3 statement which urged Iran to adhere to its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the non-proliferation treaty.

"The Islamic Republic's peaceful nuclear activities have full compliance with the international law, and it is totally lawful and legitimate," said Khatibzadeh.

Iran has reduced its commitments under the JCPOA in response to the U.S. withdrawal from the deal in 2018, its sanctions against Iran as well as Europe's "failure" to honor its obligations over Iran's rights, he said.

The spokesman expressed Iran's readiness to re-embrace its commitments if other parties abide by their own obligations.

Iran’s Zarif to visit Moscow, Baku to discuss Karabakh

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will be touring Russia and Azerbaijan next week to discuss the situation in Karabakh.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Zarif’s visit to Moscow and Baku on Monday and Tuesday is aimed at “talking to the regional parties."

He said the issues on the agenda would be Nagorno-Karabakh, the latest developments in the region, as well as bilateral issues.

The visit comes days after a peace deal was struck between Azerbaijan and Armenia, brokered by Moscow, ending weeks of fighting over Karabakh.

The truce is being seen as a victory for Baku, which had been fighting to seize back control of its territory from the Armenian occupation.

Iran has welcomed the agreement, hoping it would “lead to final arrangements in establishing sustainable peace in the Caucasus region.

Reports about Iran’s border with Armenia being closed as part of the deal surfaced on social media a few days ago, creating a stir in Tehran.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbad Aragchi, reacting to the reports, which he termed “untrue,” said creating a “geographical line” on the Iran-Armenia border is “baseless."

Aragchi had toured Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Turkey recently to discuss Iran’s “peace proposal” on the Karabakh crisis, which called for a cease-fire and end to the occupation.

Official sources in Tehran told Anadolu Agency that the issue of Iran’s border security would figure prominently in Zarif’s discussions with officials in both Moscow and Baku.

Iran, which shares a border with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, has traditionally maintained a neutral stance on the conflict. However, calls have been growing in the country in favor of Azerbaijan.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei unequivocally backed Azerbaijan’s right to liberate the occupied territories, saying international borders should be respected.

Among other issues on Zarif’s agenda, sources said, would be “post-Trump scenario” and “Iran’s options” if the new US administration decides to rejoin the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.