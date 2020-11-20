Share:

ISLAMABAD - Stressing the need of interfaith dialogue to bring harmony and tranquility among religions, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has stressed for a joint strategy to counter growing trend of Islamophobia in the Western world. The speaker was talking to Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Tarek Mohamed Dahroug who called on him at Parliament House. Speaker Asad Qaiser said that unity among Muslims was essential for solution of problems faced by Ummah. He underlined the need for adoption of a common strategy by the Muslim Ummah to eradicate Islamophobia. He termed the growing trend of Islamophobia, a threat to world peace. He said that utterance of blasphemous remarks and publication of caricatures in France has hurt the feelings of the entire Islamic world. He also stressed the urgent need for Dialogue between religious scholars for the promotion of inter-faith harmony for lasting peace in the world. The Speaker also invited President of Al-Azhar University, Egypt to visit Pakistan. The speaker said that relations between Pakistan and Egypt were based on strong foundations of religion, brotherhood, culture and history. He said that Pakistan was seeking to strengthen bilateral ties through promotion of parliamentary and economic ties. He termed Parliamentary diplomacy an apt mode play in promoting bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. The speaker said that it was heartening to note that Pakistan and Egypt shared a common position on important regional and global issues and vowed to maintain the cooperation in future at all multilateral forums. He also stressed the need to further enhance cooperation with Egypt for economic development and regional development. He noted that both countries had ample opportunities to increase volume of bilateral trade.

Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Mohamed Dahroug said that growing trend of Islamophobia was also a major concern in Egypt. He agreed for a joint strategy by Ummah to counter that trend and role of religious scholars was of immense importance in that regard. He also stressed for projection of true and peaceful identity of Islam in the world through the use of modern technology.

Referring to his country’s ties with Pakistan, the ambassador said that Egypt valued its close and friendly relations and wanted to strengthen them further. He said that Pakistan and Egypt are brotherly countries and custodians of ancient cultural heritage. He agreed that immense potential exists in both countries which could be tapped for mutual benefit. He said that cooperation in diverse sectors would bring both the countries closer. He also agreed for enhancing parliamentary cooperation between legislatures of both the countries. He said that parliamentarians can play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations. He also suggested for promotion of tourism between both countries.