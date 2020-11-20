Share:

SUKKUR - ATC Kandhkot remanded Khairullah Bugti to seven-day police custody for allegedly raping a mother and her minor daughter.

According to Kashmore Police, Malik and Khairullah Bugti enticed Tabassum to a job opportunity at Kashmore Toll Plaza and subsequently raped her and her four-year-old daughter Alisha. The condition of the child, admitted to local hospital of Karachi, was stated to be serious. Kandhkot Police on Thursday produced accused Khairullah Bugti at ATC Court Kandhkot for his involvement in the brutal rape. The police had sought 14-day remand but the ATC judge handed him over to police for seven days.

DSP Muhammed Panah Bhutto, head of the Joint Investigation team, said that a probe was underway and after scrutinizing the statement of the accused, victims and the evidence, he would submit the JIT report to SSP Kambher-Shahdadkot.

Child victim of severe abuse, reflects considerable improvement, says NICH chief

Alisha, the four year girl child subjected to gang rape at Kashmore and transported to Karachi on Novemeber 14, in an extremely severe condition, is showing improvement, said Prof. Jamal Raza, Executive Director, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) here on Thursday. Briefing the media the NICH chief said condition of the child was getting better and the severe infection caused due to injuries had also been adequately treated through proper management.

“We are planning to take out the tubes today and subsequently start feeding,” said Prof. Jamal mentioning that a combined team of medical specialists would assess the child Friday and decide further interventions required for her progress in the coming days.

Alisha, who was initially treated at Larkana, where she also underwent a surgery, had to be shifted to NICH due to her deteriorating condition. The child subjected to brutal abuse causing severe abdominal wounds and also varied categories of injuries needed urgent measures that could help control associated infections.

A board of medical experts comprising Prof. Haleema (gynecologist) and pediatric surgeons Prof. Nasir and Dr. Naima thoroughly examined her under general Anaesthesia, following which it was decided to clean her abdominal cavity. The wound was closed after deflating the gut, said Dr. Raza reminding that she was, as per advise of the experts, put on antibiotics and placed at intensive care unit as the child suffered from complications with oozing from abdominal wounds and opening up of sutures.