ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser yesterday said early completion of different projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will provide ample job opportunities to people of Pakistan.

“Completion of Rashkai Economic Zone project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under CPEC will prove a game changer for the whole country specially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said the speaker in a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at Parliament House on Thursday. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Energy Minister Omar Ayub were also present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed about details of ongoing development projects in the province under the CPEC. Chief Minister appreciated Speaker Asad Qaiser for his efforts to promote trade with Afghanistan.

Praising public welfare projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Speaker Asad Qaiser said performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was commendable. He said that Pakistan was being considered as a hub of economic activities due to its geographical imporatance and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the hub of these economic activities. He said that access to Central Asian countries through Afghanistan under the Economic Corridor would open new avenues for development and prosperity in the entire region.

He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wanted the Rishkai Economic Zone project to be completed soon. He said that provision of energy and other facilities for industries should also be ensured so that industrial activities could start in full swing.