islamabad - The actress, 31, announced her engagement to the writer and film director, 37, in September and told how she knew he was the one right after they met. Speaking in the fall/winter issue of Byrdie where she also posed for a breathtaking photoshoot, Lily told how she doesn’t think of becoming a wife as anything to do with whether or not she is a feminist.

She said: ‘Can I just say? Honestly, I’m so excited to be a wife. I don’t think of it in any way, shape, or form to do with whether or not I’m a feminist. ‘To me, it’s more like, I can’t wait to be with this person, and now we get to plan something that we’ll have for the rest of our lives.’

The couple got engaged on a road trip, with Lily describing the proposal as a ‘surreal moment’ she will replay in her head many times. Lily admitted she struggled during the Covid-19 lockdown and recalled how, in the beginning of the pandemic, she would sometimes wake up and cry all day. She said: ‘You’re sitting within your thoughts going, “well, what do I do with all this? Who are these people in my brain?” We’re finding ourselves with this feeling of having no control.

—so, how do I stay sane, stable, and centered without reverting back to my old ways? The actress has been to therapy in the hope it will help her to know herself better, saying she thinks ‘self-care is self-love’.