The Lok Virsa Mela has started on the 6th of November 2020. The event is the most popular festival in Islamabad. The capital city was severely hit by the pandemic and this event has brought a sigh of relief for entertainment strived Isloos. Entry ticket has been fixed at Rs50 per participant which should have been 10 rupees to enable low earning residents of twin cities. Expensive entry tickets will cause low turnover of visitors and result in low sales of excellent handicrafts of outstanding craftsmen hailing from all over the country. It is hoped that the entry ticket will be reduced and arrangements made for the public at the festival will be upgraded immediately.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad.