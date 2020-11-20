Share:

LAHORE - The pairs of Rashid Malik/Aqeel Khan and Talha Waheed/Usama Waheed reached the final of the senior 35 plus doubles quarterfinals played here at the PLTA grass courts on Thursday.

Former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik (ZTBL), partnering with top seed Aqeel Khan, was up against the pair of Arif Feroze and Fayyaz Khan and they didn’t allow their opponents play freely, thus won the semifinal with a score of 6-1, 6-4. Seeded senior national player Talha Waheed (Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd), partnering with his younger brother Usama Waheed (Military Estate), had to struggle hard to beat top seed pair Ashar Khan and Israr Gul 7-6, 7-6 to set final clash against Rashid/Aqeel, which will be played today (Friday). Earlier in the quarterfinals, Ashar Ali/Israr Gul beat Humayun/Hassan 6-2, 6-2, Arif Feroz/Fayyaz thrashed Kamran/Hassan 6-0, 6-0 while Malik/Aqeel routed Mehboob/Yousaf 6-2, 6-1.