FAISALABAD - A 30-year-old man was killed in a road accident here on Thursday morning. According to police, the victim, identified as Asif, resident of Chak 390 GB, was travelling on a motorcycle on Samundri-Faisalabad Road when a rashly-driven truck hit his bike, killing him on the spot. Police have registered case against the truck driver and started investigation. Meanwhile, Teams of city traffic police and environment department jointly issued challan tickets to 20 smoke-emitting vehicles, imposed fines amounting to Rs12,800 on them and impounded several others under anti-smog measures. Assistant Director Environment Arif Mehmood on Thursday said the teams checked overall 66 vehicles on different roads and warned the drivers.

and transporters to get engines of their vehicles repaired or otherwise get ready to face legal action. He said that campaign against smoke-emitting vehicles would continue as no one would be allowed to pollute the environment.