Islamabad - The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday announced the fresh date of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) to be conducted on 29th of the ongoing month.

The PMC made this announcement on the social media forum stating: “Upon compliance with the directions of the Honourable Sindh High Court, the National MDCAT will be held on 29th November, 2020.”

The Sindh High Court (SHC) earlier had cancelled the MDCAT to be conducted on November 15 across the country. The SHC had ordered the PMC to establish the National Medical Authority and Medical Dental Academic Board within 15 days.

The PMC in its social media announcement had said: “the MDCAT has been postponed by orders of the Honourable Sindh High Court. The rescheduled MDCAT examination date will be announced after compliance of the directions of the Honourable Court.”

It had also stated that all students who registered for the MDCAT by 6th November shall be allowed to sit in the MDCAT with their existing registration and admit card/roll number slips, which have been issued to them.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI) announced that it would consider 50 per cent entry test marks, 30 per cent intermediate and 20 per cent of interview marks for admissions in private colleges.

It said that collectively the merit list would be prepared on 80 per cent marks including 20 per cent of the interview of the candidates. It added that every private college would upload the details of the candidates on merit on their website after conducting an interview.